Building a solid reader-base is without doubt something every blogger is striving for. That is the first step to actually converting your visitors and making them part of your brand.



In blogging making money is not a direct result from traffic. Everyone who’s been writing and publishing for more than a couple of months knows that there is more to it.



You need to go through several stages to transform first-time visitors into people, who enjoy reading your posts and come back for more.





