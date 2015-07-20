17
5 Magnetic Customer Retention Concepts (+ 15 Tools To Use Now!)

From http://postfunnel.com 11 hours ago
Made Hot by: atishranjan on June 12, 2017 8:08 pm
Businesses spend a lot of time and money acquiring each customer. While acquisition is undoubtedly important, it costs up to seven times more to gain a new customer than to keep a current one!

To retain customers in today’s hyper-competitive, digitally-focused business environment that moves at speed, you’ll need preparation and effort – plus a few tricks and tools up your sleeve. And if you need any further convincing “Just a 5% increase in customer retention can boost profits by as much as 125%!”

If you’re looking to better retain your customers (and this should always be a goal) — begin with these five powerful concepts, listed hereafter. Understanding and applying them will mean greater returns and equally lower costs for your company, no matter your industry.




Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 2 minutes ago

Yes, customization is being key as customers don't mind switching brands or companies anymore. They don't even blink an eye :(

It's so much harder and time consuming getting new customers vs. retaining what you have.

Thanks for great info Sam!!
Written by ravichahar
8 hours ago

Hi Erik,

Sam has mentioned some great points. People should think about such concepts to please their customers. Personalization is one of the biggest things I would consider.

~Ravi
Written by Sam-Hurley
6 hours ago

Thanks Ravi! #Agreed.

When people feel special, they feel wanted.

And when they feel wanted, they are loyal.

Awesome strategy!
Written by Sam-Hurley
8 hours ago

Thanks again for sharing to the awesome BizSugar community, Erik!! :-D

What was your favourite customer retention tactic here?

Speak soon!

Sam :-)
