5 Magnetic Customer Retention Concepts (+ 15 Tools To Use Now!)Posted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://postfunnel.com 11 hours ago
Made Hot by: atishranjan on June 12, 2017 8:08 pm
Businesses spend a lot of time and money acquiring each customer. While acquisition is undoubtedly important, it costs up to seven times more to gain a new customer than to keep a current one!
To retain customers in today’s hyper-competitive, digitally-focused business environment that moves at speed, you’ll need preparation and effort – plus a few tricks and tools up your sleeve. And if you need any further convincing “Just a 5% increase in customer retention can boost profits by as much as 125%!”
If you’re looking to better retain your customers (and this should always be a goal) — begin with these five powerful concepts, listed hereafter. Understanding and applying them will mean greater returns and equally lower costs for your company, no matter your industry.
To retain customers in today’s hyper-competitive, digitally-focused business environment that moves at speed, you’ll need preparation and effort – plus a few tricks and tools up your sleeve. And if you need any further convincing “Just a 5% increase in customer retention can boost profits by as much as 125%!”
If you’re looking to better retain your customers (and this should always be a goal) — begin with these five powerful concepts, listed hereafter. Understanding and applying them will mean greater returns and equally lower costs for your company, no matter your industry.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lisa Buben @Lisapatb Will Inspire Your Business
Lisa Buben knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. But she might never have broken into online marketing without … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
1 hour 2 minutes ago
It's so much harder and time consuming getting new customers vs. retaining what you have.
Thanks for great info Sam!!
8 hours ago
Sam has mentioned some great points. People should think about such concepts to please their customers. Personalization is one of the biggest things I would consider.
~Ravi
6 hours ago
When people feel special, they feel wanted.
And when they feel wanted, they are loyal.
Awesome strategy!
8 hours ago
What was your favourite customer retention tactic here?
Speak soon!
Sam :-)