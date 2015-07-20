19
Vote
1 Comment

4 Incredible Tips For Avoiding Thin Content Penalty

4 Incredible Tips For Avoiding Thin Content Penalty Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://samblogs.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on May 9, 2018 4:55 am
To ensure a maximum visibility to your online business, your website should not have any thin content. Thin content can severely hamper your website’s performance in search engine rankings. That’s why your website must aim to provide the target audience helpful, useful, and meaningful content.

So, what’s thin content, how Google detects it, and how to avoid it? If you are looking for an in-depth answer to these questions, then please keep reading and reveal more information on this topic in the following sections.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Money quote: "Write for humans (Not for the Machines"

Erik: How have you seen this tip play out, compared to the posts filled with bot filled lingo, you could find out there in cyberspace?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

BizSugar "Contributor" Found Partner Online

Meet our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook Jim Armstrong of Get Busy Media. Jim not only runs … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop