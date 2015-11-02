Expert Roundups are creating quite a buzz on the internet with every niche marketer investing in this Content marketing and SEO technique.



Our previous blog post was an Expert Roundup, wherein, 33 Experts shared their insights on how to speed up a WordPress website. The response to this blog post was quite impressive and we thought why not share this valuable Content and SEO strategy with our readers so that they too can get traction from this actionable technique.



Though Expert Roundups has been around for a while, it has begun to gain popularity only recently and as such, today we’ll take a look at what does an Expert Roundup mean, how it can help you boost your SEO strategy and some important references on how you can create an Expert Roundup for your own website.

