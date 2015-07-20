Most people start their working life as an employee. Even some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs worked for a measly salary in less than glamorous jobs before they made the switch to work for themselves. Oprah Winfrey was a grocery store clerk. Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos worked at McDonald’s.



Whether to keep on working for someone else for the rest of your life or to make the jump to entrepreneurship is a big decision. There are certainly advantages and disadvantages to both. You may not want to lose the security of a guaranteed salary. On the other hand, you may hate the predictability of an 8-hour workday.



Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of being an entrepreneur vs an employee to help you decide whether you are more suited to one or the other.

