The most important thing an aspiring entrepreneur should know before investing in a franchise is that doing so means not really being an entrepreneur. That’s the advice of Joel Libava, a franchise ownership consultant who is also known as The Franchise King. He says not everyone is suited for franchise ownership because it requires a certain type of personality and a willingness to follow the rules.
