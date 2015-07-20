These 5 Franchise Buying Blunders Are Absolutely AvoidablePosted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.thefranchiseking.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on July 15, 2017 11:32 am
A little knowledge can go a long way. Especially when it comes to buying a franchise. With the average investment for a franchise business coming in around $175,000 or so, it behooves you to learn what you can about franchising. Because franchise blunders can and do happen.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Shane Gibson @ShaneGibson Takes Social Marketing to a Global Audience
If you have any doubts about the power of social media as a global marketing tool, just talk to Shane Gibson. As … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments