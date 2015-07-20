17
Vote
1 Comment
Check out the latest franchise news on The Franchise King blog. The first story: Papa John's franchisees scores a win. Several more interesting news items follow.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Jon: Thanks for doing a wrap-up of news from the franchising industry. Talking about the word, wrap, any new Mexican restaurant chain to look out for? I bought cactus slices in a jar yesterday, from my favorite specialty store, Extreme Food, in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Carolyn Higgins: From Layoff to Living the Dream

We've all heard people say that losing a particular job may have been the best thing that ever happened to … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop