Many of the upcoming buyer generations can’t or won’t run Baby Boomer businesses. This is (or should be) of concern to sellers everywhere. Generation X and the Millennials are not attracted, as a group, to many of the businesses run by Baby Boomers. We’ve discussed the macroeconomic trends, demographics, sociographics and psychographics, at length in this column and in my latest book, Your ExitMap: Navigating the Boomer Bust.

