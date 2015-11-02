What to Do When You're Not Getting Payment from a ClientPosted by ivanpw under Finance
From http://www.bizpenguin.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on January 27, 2018 9:33 pm
Having a client not paying for your service can be very frustrating, however you need to be sure you take the correct procedures in order to deal with this client, and ensure this does not happen again.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Zubin Kutar @WebTrafficROI Builds a Better Blog
What would you do if you were told from the beginning you might never amount to anything? If the people charged to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
11 hours ago