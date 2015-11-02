How to Give A Presentation Involving NumbersPosted by bmartinuzzi under Finance
From https://www.americanexpress.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on March 26, 2017 10:57 pm
Are you wondering how to give a presentation that involves numbers? Check out these tips that can help you take the "numb" out of numbers.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! Contributor of the Week: Peter Masters
If you want to know how becoming a contributing member of BizSugar.com and a member of our BizSugar community on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments