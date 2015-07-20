17
Vote
0 Comment

How is a Business Valued - Exit Promise

How is a Business Valued - Exit Promise Avatar Posted by Exit Promise under Finance
From https://exitpromise.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on February 18, 2018 12:28 pm
There are many ways to compute the value of a business, and an equal number of differing opinions regarding a particular methodology’s relevance to an entrepreneur who starts and grows a viable business. But what seems to truly matter most to the entrepreneur who has sold or transferred his business successfully to a new owner, is just how much cash is left after paying taxes on the transaction. And yes, there are more than a few ways to get to that number.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Daniel Sharkov @DanielSharkov Grows Up Blogging

Daniel Sharkov grew up in the blogging business. Usually when we say that, we are talking about someone who started … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop