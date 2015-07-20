How is a Business Valued - Exit PromisePosted by Exit Promise under Finance
There are many ways to compute the value of a business, and an equal number of differing opinions regarding a particular methodology’s relevance to an entrepreneur who starts and grows a viable business. But what seems to truly matter most to the entrepreneur who has sold or transferred his business successfully to a new owner, is just how much cash is left after paying taxes on the transaction. And yes, there are more than a few ways to get to that number.
