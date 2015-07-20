Finally, PayPal Allows Instant Transfers to Bank AccountsPosted by stillwagon428 under Finance
PayPal users in the U.S. will soon be able to instantly transfer money to their bank accounts and have the cash show up in minutes. This is in contrast to the three to five business days it currently takes the popular payment platform to process funds.
