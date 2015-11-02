63% of small business owners have some form of debt (source: SBA). Business debt is not a bad thing as business credit is essential for small business growth.



For business owners who take on business debt, it is good practice to plan your repayment ahead. This article covers some common mistakes business owners overlook when paying off their business loans. Our goal is to give you some tools to avoid digging yourself in to more liability as you’re paying your business debt off.

