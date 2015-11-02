12 Super Simple Money Management Tips for Your Personal FinancesPosted by stillwagon428 under Finance
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on April 3, 2017 11:06 am
The best financial advice tends to apply to pretty much everyone. You don’t need a spreadsheet of pros and cons and complex scenarios. What you need is a rule of thumb. There’s no shame in using one-size-fits-all advice. Here are a dozen shamelessly simple money rules of thumb.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Susan Oakes Takes the Small Business Path @m4bmarketing
After a career in big business, Susan Oakes has taken the small business path. This week's BizSugar Contributor of the … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments