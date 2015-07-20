Nicole Reddie, co-owner and founder of Apps4U, explains why it's important for businesses to develop their own app.
Why Your Business Needs an AppPosted by SPCowan under Technology
From http://www.mibusinessmag.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on May 17, 2017 12:05 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Rachel Parker @resonancesocial Makes Social Sensational
You may have heard this story before. Dedicated, experienced corporate professional grows tired of the lack of … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
19 minutes ago