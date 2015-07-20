26
Vote
1 Comment
Artificial intelligence scares people—excessively so ... few such workers far more productive, there will be more white collars in the dole queue. There are more future uses for artificial intelligence than humans can probably comprehend at the moment. Let’s learn about it.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

The headline of this entry caught my attention! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

The Next Big Markets for Small Business -- China and India?

That's right, you don't need to be a massive global corporation to take advantage of emerging markets in China and … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop