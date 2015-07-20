What Is The Instagram Direct App? The New Insta MessengerPosted by yourblogcoach under Technology
From http://allbloggingcoach.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on December 11, 2017 11:45 am
If you are an avid Instagram user, you are most likely more than a little familiar with the app’s direct messaging capabilities (or DMs, because the youths say). DMs permit you to chat in private with your friends, connect with followers, and in person react to stories your friends have posted.
And now, Instagram is doing one thing huge: Instagram is testing out a brand new app called Instagram Direct. But, what’s the new Instagram Direct? it is a spanking new app that connects to your Instagram profile and is strictly about direct messaging. suppose Facebook messenger mixed with Snapchat, which honestly may well be the best idea ever.
And now, Instagram is doing one thing huge: Instagram is testing out a brand new app called Instagram Direct. But, what’s the new Instagram Direct? it is a spanking new app that connects to your Instagram profile and is strictly about direct messaging. suppose Facebook messenger mixed with Snapchat, which honestly may well be the best idea ever.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ryan Donegan @ryanpdonegan Rocks Digital Marketing Possibilities
From the beginning of his career creating marketing for local station WBRZ-TV in his native South Louisiana, Ryan … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
13 hours ago