If you are an avid Instagram user, you are most likely more than a little familiar with the app’s direct messaging capabilities (or DMs, because the youths say). DMs permit you to chat in private with your friends, connect with followers, and in person react to stories your friends have posted.



And now, Instagram is doing one thing huge: Instagram is testing out a brand new app called Instagram Direct. But, what’s the new Instagram Direct? it is a spanking new app that connects to your Instagram profile and is strictly about direct messaging. suppose Facebook messenger mixed with Snapchat, which honestly may well be the best idea ever.

