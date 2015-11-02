20
Whaling Email Scams Target the Company Boss - That's You!

When it comes to online scams, no one is exempted. Any person on the internet can become a victim of con artists, if they are not careful.
The latest email phishing scams are targeting high-level business executives and managers. These phishing scams, dubbed “whaling” because they target the “big fish,” aim to dupe company bosses into clicking on malicious embedded links in email messages.
By targeting high-level management who have access to sensitive business data, scammers can gain top down access to all of a business’s operations, says the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which investigates businesses and company offers that sound like an illegal scheme or fraud.



