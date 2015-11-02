Warning! Ransomware Attacks Against Businesses Up 500 Percent In Some StatesPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
A new report from Malwarebytes released today shows a dramatic increase in the number of malware attacks U.S. small businesses face. In fact, 90 percent of small to medium sized businesses reported increased malware detection in Q1 2017 over Q1 2016. A 500 percent increase in ransomware alone was detected in March of this year in ten states.
