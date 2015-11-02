Understand Your Risk, Then Invest in Your Small Business Cybersecurity PlanPosted by lyceum under Technology
Do you know the cost/benefit breakdown of the cybersecurity you have in place for your small business?
To be more precise, how much should you invest in cybersecurity protection in relation to your actual monetary risk? The findings of the new report from the Better Business Bureau, titled, “The State of Small Business Cybersecurity in North America” offers some hints.
