Virtual reality has long been seen as a futuristic tool reserved for science fiction. In recent years, this has changed, with adoption of VR technology hitting the mainstream. A Nielsen report predicts big things for virtual reality technology in 2017. Its survey of 8,000 consumers found that 25 percent of all respondents planned to use or purchase a VR headset within the next year. An additional 20 percent reported newfound interest in VR technology after learning more about it. The report concluded that VR still has “more fans than experts.” From a web design and marketing perspective, fanfare is all you need.

