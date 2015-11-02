16
Vote
0 Comment
You find it hard to find a driver who doesn’t get frustrated by traffic jams – and it is something that happens almost every single day. Fortunately, the motoring world appears to share this concern, as evident by the technology that is being designed and launched, to try and combat moments of gridlock on the nation’s roads.

Used van specialist Van Monster has analysed some of the most eye-catching developments that are either with us now, or are forthcoming – technology which could be the solution to eliminating traffic jams from our roads.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Catalyst and Founder Makes BizSugar Contributor List!

When we think of BizSugar members, it's hard to come up with a more enthusiastic or energetic one than our latest … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop