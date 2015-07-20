The Myth Behind Loading Times: Software’s Most User-Friendly LiePosted by GayJanczunskikji under Technology
From https://www.process.st 3 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on March 20, 2018 5:20 am
Staring at the tiny LCD progress bar of the vending machine in a lobby, I realize nothing pisses us off more than indefinite waiting times. Especially people waiting for their coffee, their cheap flight comparisons, or their computer to finish doing whatever it’s doing.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jenny Bhatt @jenny_bhatt Engineers New Business Opportunities
Though trained as a manufacturing engineer with a long and distinguished career in Corporate America, Jenny Bhatt found … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 56 minutes ago