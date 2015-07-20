Last week I had the opportunity to attend an analyst function for Zoho, makers of a multitude of business apps for businesses of all sizes. It was a day long event where company executives laid out the future direction of their products, services and corporate strategy. And even as larger enterprises are using their apps at an accelerating rate, Zoho CEO and cofounder Sridhar Vembu says it’s as important as ever to make sure they remain focused on serving the small business market that has powered the company’s growth to this point.

