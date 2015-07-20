18
Vote
0 Comment

Spear Phishing – It Can Happen to Anyone

Spear Phishing – It Can Happen to Anyone Avatar Posted by bockmary7 under Technology
From https://sentinelips.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: haleyzoe1234 on February 5, 2018 1:44 pm
I’ve been in the Network Security industry for more than 20 years, which may be the only reason my entire life was not compromised.

In June of this year, I changed my LinkedIn status from “Business Development Manager” to “VP of Sales” due to a job promotion. Somehow, that one simple change triggered a series of events that could have negatively impacted my financial assets, my credit score, and my Internet presence.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Fred Leo: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

Are you eligible to be our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook? Fred Leo is! So give him a big … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop