Small Business Owners Weigh In On Net Neutrality Repeal

Small Business Owners Weigh In On Net Neutrality Repeal Posted by jondyer
From https://dyernews.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on May 20, 2018 1:54 pm
Passed in 2015, net neutrality guidelines were intended to prevent certain practices such as throttling and give all websites equal treatment. Like most things these days, the repeal of net neutrality has proven controversial. Now a new survey discovers what small business owners think about the change and how they think it will affect their businesses.




Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Jon: The (inter)Net will never be "neutral". The market players will always take sides, creating alliances, "chess moves," etc. It becomes problematic when nation states, governments, bureaucrats, and other power grabbers, are interfering with the transport of online communication.
