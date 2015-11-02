17
The easier you make the checkout process for customers when they shop online, the more they are likely to buy from you — or so the people at Shopify believe. Shopify recently introduced Shopcodes, a service taking customers to a product or cart in your Shopify store when they scan a QR code.




