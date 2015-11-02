Shopify Introduces Shopcodes, QR Codes Connected Directly to eCommerce ItemsPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
The easier you make the checkout process for customers when they shop online, the more they are likely to buy from you — or so the people at Shopify believe. Shopify recently introduced Shopcodes, a service taking customers to a product or cart in your Shopify store when they scan a QR code.
