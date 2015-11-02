17
Resisting Technology

A substantial number of business owners are still resisting technology. Clearly, they can’t be doing so in the expectation that it will go away. The only possible rationale is that it could hurt their business. One laggard in adopting technology was professional sports. For decades, sports teams tried to contain their exposure on television. Their logic was that if people could sit home and watch an event, they wouldn’t buy tickets.




I am a cornucopian, so I am a "technocrat"! ;)
