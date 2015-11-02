New Skype for Content Creators Targeted to Live Streamers and Video BloggersPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on April 15, 2018 12:52 pm
Content creators have become an industry to themselves. And companies that provide communication solutions have been adapting their products to meet the particular needs of this growing user base. Skype for Content Creators is the latest feature, which will allow creators to record videos, podcasts, and live streaming calls.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Tim Jahn Gives an Intimate Look at Entrepreneurship
What's better than gaining top entrepreneurial advice for yourself and your own personal ventures? How about … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
17 hours ago