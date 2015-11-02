18
Vote
0 Comment

Network Security: Get a Handle on Your Hardware

Network Security: Get a Handle on Your Hardware Avatar Posted by bockmary7 under Technology
From https://sentinelips.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: dianamarks476 on February 19, 2018 1:18 pm
If science does anything for you then you’ve no doubt heard of the large hadron collider. It’s the particle accelerator operated by CERN, the European agency focused on nuclear research.

The organization recently decided that it was time for large-scale improvements to its most powerful piece of equipment. Those should happen over the next few years, but engineers in Geneva are going to have to do some prep work first. Included in that is removing some unused cables from the system. How many? Um, 9,000.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Matt Telfer @mattelfer Takes Practical Approach to Digital

Matt Telfer loves marketing. Though today he works for one of the U.K.'s largest domain and hosting companies, he … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop