If science does anything for you then you’ve no doubt heard of the large hadron collider. It’s the particle accelerator operated by CERN, the European agency focused on nuclear research.



The organization recently decided that it was time for large-scale improvements to its most powerful piece of equipment. Those should happen over the next few years, but engineers in Geneva are going to have to do some prep work first. Included in that is removing some unused cables from the system. How many? Um, 9,000.

