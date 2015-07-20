Meltdown and Spectre Bugs Could Threaten Your Small Business's ComputersPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on February 5, 2018 3:41 pm
Nearly every computer manufactured in the past 20 years is affected by Meltdown and Spectre, two momentous computer bugs. And the rollout of the patches is not going well, leading an expert in the field to say it will take years for full implementation.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Serves Up Answers
If you're a small business owner or entrepreneur just getting started or running a successful business and seeking … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
8 hours ago