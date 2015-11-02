Marie Rosecrans of Salesforce: Small Businesses Distinguish Themselves on Customer Experiences They OfferPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on November 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Marie Rosecrans shares details about how Trailhead, Salesforce’s learning system, is integrated into Salesforce Essentials, will help small business customers get up to speed quick with using CRM, and some of the key takeaways from the SMB keynote which features stories from SMBs – including Stella & Dot, Kabbage, and Code.org.
