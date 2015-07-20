The idea of bandwidth being “currency” has been floated around even a decade ago, back when peer-to-peer and streaming video were only emerging. Demand for bandwidth was rising and the global infrastructure was far from the size and complexity that it has today.



The challenge then was to make the economics work.



However, it’s only recently that such a concept could effectively be explored thanks to the emergence of the blockchain. Now that new blockchain platforms allow just about anything of value to be tokenized and traded like bitcoin, blockchain-driven bandwidth could just become the new super currency.

