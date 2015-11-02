Ask any small business what’s important for growth, and they’re likely to tell you it’s connecting with customers. That’s why, at last fall’s Dreamforce, we launched Sales Cloud Essentials, an easy-to-use, intelligent sales app for small business teams, built on the world’s #1 CRM platform. Salesforce Essentials makes it possible for every small business to tap into the power of Salesforce to build stronger customer relationships with apps that are easy to use, setup, and maintain.

