Cyfe, founded in 2012, pioneered the freemium dashboard platform, expanding a year later to include further support for analytic and marketing tools like Eventbrite, Stripe, and many others. Now, the company is helping brands like WholeFoods, Marriott, ABC, and Groupon save tons of time and effort in their marketing and IT departments.
Murray Newlands had the opportunity to speak with CEO Ben Carpel about Cyfe, and what has made the company the success it is today.
Cyfe seems to be one of the tools people would love. I have never used such apps but would love to try.
Thanks for sharing with us.
~Ravi
13 hours ago