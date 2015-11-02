18
If You Use A Business Dashboard, You Have This CEO To Thank

Cyfe, founded in 2012, pioneered the freemium dashboard platform, expanding a year later to include further support for analytic and marketing tools like Eventbrite, Stripe, and many others. Now, the company is helping brands like WholeFoods, Marriott, ABC, and Groupon save tons of time and effort in their marketing and IT departments.

Murray Newlands had the opportunity to speak with CEO Ben Carpel about Cyfe, and what has made the company the success it is today.




Written by nicregi
5 hours ago

I use Cyfe and I'll forever recommend it. It is really good and very powerful! For a free version, it is okay but the true power lies in the paid version.
Written by ravichahar
12 hours ago

Hey Erik,

Cyfe seems to be one of the tools people would love. I have never used such apps but would love to try.

Thanks for sharing with us.

~Ravi
Written by GrowMap
13 hours ago

I love Cyfe. I need to get my dashboards working again. My Twitter widgets stopped working, and I suspect it was when I passed 100k followers. I'll have to talk to their support and see if they can fix that for me.
