How to Prevent Your Business Website from Being Flagged by Google ChromePosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on July 20, 2018 3:27 am
Starting this month, visitors to your small business website might see a notification near your address that says your site isn’t secure. Google Chrome is behind the move that’s flagging the HTTP format in your URL in favor of the more secure HTTPS version.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Arthur Piccio, UPrinting Share Clients' Small Biz Spirit @UPrinting
Arthur Piccio, Public Relations and Small Business Coordinator for UPrinting, said he and the print shop he serves … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
2 hours 32 minutes ago