18
Vote
2 Comment

How to Deal with Negative App Reviews and Feedback

How to Deal with Negative App Reviews and Feedback Avatar Posted by YanivWalters under Technology
From https://medium.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on May 7, 2018 6:32 am
When you develop a mobile application, be prepared to cope up with both the positive as well as the negative reviews. Learn to deal with the negative feedback.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by JellyfishTech
22 minutes ago

Jellyfish Technologies offers backend web development service like as Grails, Java, Spring, Hadoop, MongoDB, Hibernate, Groovy, and Node JS. We have also provided world-class iOS, Android App Development, Website and Software development service for backend as well as frontend service. For Backend Engineering Web Development Service call +91-120-4296782 or more details visit www.jellyfishtechnologies.com
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I haven't heard about Cost Per Engagement campaign. It sounds like a good idea to use this form of online marketing campaign.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

BizSugar Contributor Focuses on Coaching

Though she is a consummate professional with years of experience in the corporate world, her business clients today all … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop