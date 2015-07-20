How to Deal with Negative App Reviews and FeedbackPosted by YanivWalters under Technology
From https://medium.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on May 7, 2018 6:32 am
When you develop a mobile application, be prepared to cope up with both the positive as well as the negative reviews. Learn to deal with the negative feedback.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar Contributor Focuses on Coaching
Though she is a consummate professional with years of experience in the corporate world, her business clients today all … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
22 minutes ago
3 hours ago