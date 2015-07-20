16
Vote
0 Comment

How do you turn an A.I. psycho? Feed it the worst of the Internet

How do you turn an A.I. psycho? Feed it the worst of the Internet Avatar Posted by bockmary7 under Technology
From http://www.eno8.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on June 19, 2018 7:49 pm
A.I. is very good at performing a single, defined task (like find your face in photos, identify cancer in MRIs, whatever). The more, better information fed to the A.I. system, the better it is at performing the relevant task. But what happens when the information you feed the system is bad?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

BizSugar "Contributor" Found Partner Online

Meet our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook Jim Armstrong of Get Busy Media. Jim not only runs … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop