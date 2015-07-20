How do you turn an A.I. psycho? Feed it the worst of the InternetPosted by bockmary7 under Technology
From http://www.eno8.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on June 19, 2018 7:49 pm
A.I. is very good at performing a single, defined task (like find your face in photos, identify cancer in MRIs, whatever). The more, better information fed to the A.I. system, the better it is at performing the relevant task. But what happens when the information you feed the system is bad?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar "Contributor" Found Partner Online
Meet our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook Jim Armstrong of Get Busy Media. Jim not only runs … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments