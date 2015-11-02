Reachmail, an email marketing service provider found that over 75% of Americans admit to checking their work email on both weekends and day off according to new survey data they compiled. They surveyed 1,000 Americans who use email regularly for work to find out how people are dealing with work-related email outside the office and how their email habits are evolving over time.
How Americans Are Responding To Work Emails After Hours (infographic)Posted by irfanahmad1989 under Technology
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on June 30, 2017 6:49 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ashley Neal Creates Resources for Success @smallbizatlanta
Ashley Neal believes if you help others get what they want, you'll have what you want. "I really enjoy being a small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments