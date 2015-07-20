The Internet of Things, or IoT, is the term for the abundance of devices in existence today that connect to the Internet in order to perform some function. IoT has made its way into nearly every aspect of people’s lives, and it’s starting to find a place in healthcare as well. This has given rise to increased remote connectivity and automated functionality in healthcare technology. The Internet of Things could revolutionize the way doctors, hospitals and other healthcare providers care for their patients, collect data, and manage patient privacy.





