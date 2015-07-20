Google Primer App: Quick and Fun Business LessonsPosted by lyceum under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on May 31, 2017 10:23 am
One of the best kept secrets in the Google arsenal of small business tools is an app called Primer. This app provides business lessons in an engaging, quick and fun way.
The app is free as are the lessons. It’s available on Android and iPhone. Once you download the app, you can take any of the business lessons — or all of them.
The app is free as are the lessons. It’s available on Android and iPhone. Once you download the app, you can take any of the business lessons — or all of them.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur
There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments