Google Primer App: Quick and Fun Business Lessons

Google Primer App: Quick and Fun Business Lessons
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on May 31, 2017 10:23 am
One of the best kept secrets in the Google arsenal of small business tools is an app called Primer. This app provides business lessons in an engaging, quick and fun way.
The app is free as are the lessons. It’s available on Android and iPhone. Once you download the app, you can take any of the business lessons — or all of them.




