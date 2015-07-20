Google Adds New Test My Site FeaturesPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
If more than half of the visitors to your mobile site abandon it for any reason, you would want to know. Speed is the reason, and the new features added to Test My Site from Google will give you valuable information on your site’s performance.
