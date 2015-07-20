17
Vote
1 Comment

Google Adds New Test My Site Features

Google Adds New Test My Site Features Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on July 6, 2017 3:50 pm
If more than half of the visitors to your mobile site abandon it for any reason, you would want to know. Speed is the reason, and the new features added to Test My Site from Google will give you valuable information on your site’s performance.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 58 minutes ago

So, I have a poor loading time of 9 seconds. I have some work to do! ;) How long time does it take to your load your site?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Elli St. George Godfrey: Contributor of the Week

You can take the CEO out of the corporation, but you can't take the leadership out of the CEO. At least, that is … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop