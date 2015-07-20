17
FTC Aims to Educate Small Business Owners on Cybersecurity

FTC Aims to Educate Small Business Owners on Cybersecurity
Small business owners that assume cyberattackers won't target them because of their size are sorely mistaken. That's why the FTC recently launched a new landing page meant to educate business owners about cybersecurity along with some low-tech scams as well.




Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Jon: Do you know about international sites, educating small businesses on security in cyberspace?
