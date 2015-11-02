16
Vote
0 Comment
2018 is shaping up to be a good year for productivity. Faster than ever before, business processes across industries are being simplified by cloud-based applications and software. This new wave of technology is affordable, easily accessed, and designed with ease of use in mind.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Tom Watson Cleans Up With Startup Guide

When it comes to starting a business, Tom Watson advises other entrepreneurs to do what he says, not necessarily follow … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop