Dittach Manages Your Gmail Business AttachmentsPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on March 12, 2018 12:34 pm
Have you ever searched for an attachment in an email, and spent more time than you would like to admit looking for it? Dittach has created a Chrome extension for finding and managing the attachments in Gmail that is as easy as a Google search.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Suzie Poirier @aceconcierge Builds Virtual Partnerships
Growing a business, especially online, requires you to wear many hats. If you focus on all the little things, you can … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
2 hours 39 minutes ago