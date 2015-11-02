17
Vote
1 Comment

Dittach Manages Your Gmail Business Attachments

Dittach Manages Your Gmail Business Attachments Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on March 12, 2018 12:34 pm
Have you ever searched for an attachment in an email, and spent more time than you would like to admit looking for it? Dittach has created a Chrome extension for finding and managing the attachments in Gmail that is as easy as a Google search.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 39 minutes ago

I have problems to find attachment now and then, so I will check out this service.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Suzie Poirier @aceconcierge Builds Virtual Partnerships

Growing a business, especially online, requires you to wear many hats. If you focus on all the little things, you can … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop