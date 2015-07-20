17
Vote
1 Comment
By using 4G LTE wireless as a backup, Comcast will continue to provide internet connectivity in the event of power failure or network disruption. Connection Pro selects the better of two redundant wireless networks and it automatically makes the connection so you can keep working.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

How big market share does Comcast have nowadays? I remember "Road Runner"... ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Benjy Portnoy @SmallBizElevatr Shares Sweet Solutions

Benjy Portnoy's first business was a little candy stand he set up when he was five to sell left over candy bars to … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop