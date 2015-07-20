Comcast Offers Business Customers 4G Backup When the Internet is DownPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on January 15, 2018 1:52 pm
By using 4G LTE wireless as a backup, Comcast will continue to provide internet connectivity in the event of power failure or network disruption. Connection Pro selects the better of two redundant wireless networks and it automatically makes the connection so you can keep working.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Benjy Portnoy @SmallBizElevatr Shares Sweet Solutions
Benjy Portnoy's first business was a little candy stand he set up when he was five to sell left over candy bars to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago