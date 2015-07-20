19
Vote
2 Comment

Can adtech pose a challenge to Google’s dominance?

Can adtech pose a challenge to Google’s dominance? Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Technology
From https://thenextweb.com 1 day 19 minutes ago
Made Hot by: JamesMcAllister on June 16, 2017 9:37 am
Google’s stranglehold on the world of adtech has traditionally left little room for new blood in the industry. Coupled with fellow ad juggernaut Facebook, Google garnered 75% of new digital ad spending last year.

Understanding the need to evolve and meet the needs of today’s publishers and consumers alike, what are modern adtech companies doing to loosen Google’s grip on the industry?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by pvariel
3 hours ago

Hi Erik

Very interesting post.

Indeed this is a wonderful competitor for Google!

Let's wait and see the performance.

Anyways, thanks a lot for sharing this information.

May you have a great time of sharing ahead.

Best

~ Phil
- 0 +



Written by ravichahar
12 hours ago

Hey Erik,

Adtech is really into its own. I really liked the concept how they have come across something better than Google.

It's not about dominance, it's about how they treat their customers.

~Ravi
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Benjy Portnoy @SmallBizElevatr Shares Sweet Solutions

Benjy Portnoy's first business was a little candy stand he set up when he was five to sell left over candy bars to … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop