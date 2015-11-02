Bye Bye Google Talk: What You Need to Know About Transition to HangoutsPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
Google is axing its much-loved instant messaging service Google Talk on June 26 in favor of Hangouts. In an official update, Google said that Talk users will automatically be transitioned to Hangouts “unless contractual commitments apply.”
