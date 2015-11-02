Business Buyers and DisintermediationPosted by cbrendlinger under Technology
Design your business so that it requires more expensive employees. If low wage workers are the backbone of what you do, you risk losing the technology arms race with larger competitors. The population of business buyers is younger, more technologically savvy, and less inclined to long hours than the generation that is selling. Winning in a competitive marketplace demands that you offer what business buyers want.
